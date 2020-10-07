During Oct. 5 council meeting, city manager introduces draft 2021-22 budget that reflects economic uncertainly due to pandemic

The upcoming two-year municipal budget will remain relatively flat, but still be able to provide for essential services and goals, the Mountlake Terrace City Council learned at its Oct. 5 business meeting.

City Manager Scott Hugill presented councilmembers with a brief overview of the city’s proposed 2021-22 biennial budget. He said that more in-depth departmental level presentations of the proposed budget will follow during two meetings next week. Hugill told the council that its review and conversations about the proposal can occur up until the end of the year, when the budget has to be approved by law. Hugill requested that the council OK the plan sometime before then in order to allow city staff adequate time to submit it to the state.

Hugill said the current operating budget approved by the council two years ago had “funded an aggressive work plan,” including design and construction of the Civic Campus and the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza, a police department building addition, Main Street phase one work, and community work updating the Town Center plan; along with marketing the city “for economic development and highlighting new businesses.” In addition, the budget addressed improvements to Ballinger Park and conditions at city playfields, light rail permitting, along with modernizing city records and online business licensing procedures.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local businesses and events, the proposed budget “recognizes a level of economic uncertainty that we haven’t seen since the Great Recession,” Hugill said. With the city facing business closures and declining revenues, and recognizing the potential effects of Boeing’s plan to consolidate some of its production activities out of state, Mountlake Terrace’s proposed budget “maintains core services and the direction of the council’s goals, but it doesn’t expand beyond there,” Hugill added.

Because the Recreation Pavilion will remain closed until Phase 3 is reached under Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan, many of the investments needed for the facility are not included in the budget in order to keep those funds available for ongoing operations, he said. Three city positions for custodial and facilities maintenance were also omitted from the budget for similar reasons, although Hugill strongly recommended including the addition of those positions “once we’re on the other side of the pandemic,” and city facilities begin to reopen.

The city manager told council that with the state’s revenue falling below projections, cities could possibly see a reduction in state-shared revenues if the Washington State Legislature decides to use city funds, such as liquor and marijuana taxes, “to meet the state’s shortfall in their budget.” Hugill noted that had previously happened during the Great Recession and he felt that, “it is a very real possibility in 2021.”

Hugill also pointed out that the proposed budget of approximately $24.5 million for city general government funds is “about one-and-one-half percent higher than the same amount proposed 10 years ago, in 2011.”

He said that the proposed utility fund of over $64 million identified in the budget for infrastructure needs in 2022 “is the largest program that the city has ever encountered.” The hope is that the city will be able to get good interest rates, which Hugill said are at historic lows, when borrowing money for the program “but at the same time we don’t want to overburden the utilities by borrowing too much right away.” The capital improvement funds still currently include the second phase of redevelopment along Main Street and other street and sidewalk projects, along with park improvements.

Hugill said a significant portion of the utility funds will be for the city’s portion of upcoming improvements to the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant — which treats Mountlake Terrace’s sewage — in addition to public water, sewer and storm drain work that will need to be done before numerous slated street construction projects. “We typically haven’t been able to achieve all of the projects that we identify in utilities, other things come up,” Hugill said. For example, the city manager said in his research, the budget from 10 years ago called for replacing utilities that were then 30-50 years old and deemed to be at the end of their life; those are now 40-60 years old and still need replacement, he said.

The city’s public works department believes that it can “hit a high degree of these projects, simply because we need to re-do the roads, that’s been on the council’s work plan for quite some time,” Hugill said. “We don’t want to re-do the road and then have to tear it up to replace some utilities, so they need to go hand-in-hand.”

The budget projections are not as “doom and gloom” as what the city experienced during the Great Recession or what was possibly expected earlier this spring as the pandemic impacted the state and local communities, Hugill said. He added he felt that residential communities such as Mountlake Terrace didn’t necessarily experience such a sudden dramatic loss in revenues as other cities, because “we don’t have the large industries that had to close down at once for that impact.”

Meanwhile, the city’s housing development trend is expected to persist. Hugill said, adding “we’re set up to be on the upswing sooner than maybe some of the larger cities.”

In other business, the council appointed a new member to the city’s recently created Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission. Hannah Meier will serve on the committee for a term that expires June 30, 2022. Seven residents were initially appointed Sept. 21 to serve on the new commission, but one of those members recently resigned due to a family emergency.

Councilmember Steve Woodard was unanimously chosen to be the council’s liaison to the commission. He thanked his fellow councilmembers for nominating him to the position and said it was appreciated, “on many levels.” Woodard looked forward to his role of allowing the commission to determine its own direction and for people to bring their voices forward in a way that can help inform the council to,“think broader than where we’re at,” he said.

It is expected that the new commission will meet at least once per month, and regular meetings will be scheduled after discussion at its first meeting, the date of which is still to be determined. The city has created a webpage for citizens to stay up to date on the commission’s meetings and upcoming events.

The council also unanimously approved several consent measures, some of which were discussed at its last work/study session. They included implementing the city’s adopt-a-park program, extending the lease for the interim City Hall at the Redstone building, continuing an agreement to provide vehicle maintenance services for Shoreline and a one-year extension of the franchise ordinance for Frontier Communications Northwest after the company was purchased by Ziply Fiber.

