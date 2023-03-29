Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Rolls special Friday and Saturday at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck is running a two-day special menu item this week. Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Rolls, made with fresh Dungeness crab and Atlantic shrimp salad with lettuce on a toasted brioche rolls will be served with a generous side of fries.

The special will be offered on Friday and Saturday only.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.