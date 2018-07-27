Dump truck carrying gravel overturns on 212th Street Southwest

1 of 2

A portion of 212th Street Southwest between 63rd and 66th Avenues West in nearby Lynnwood was closed for several hours Friday after a dump truck overturned.

No injuries were reported. The dump truck was the only vehicle involved, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. The cause of the dump truck overturning is unknown, but a commercial vehicle inspector from Mill Creek will look over the vehicle to determine if any mechanical issues may have been a factor.

The truck was transporting 5/8 inch minus gravel to a nearby landscaping retailer–it was not associated with road work currently ongoing on 212th Street Southwest, Doty said.