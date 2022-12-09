DUI patrols scheduled this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds police departments will be working extra DUI patrols.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found on our regional website www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com

This event is part of the annual national “Night of a Thousand Stars” emphasis patrol to kick off the holiday season. Historically, Night of a Thousand Stars has been a nationwide event, the “stars” represented by officer and deputy badges patrolling the streets. Friday’s kickoff will include an awards ceremony to honor officers and civilians who have dedicated time and resources to help reach the goal of zero deaths and serious injuries by 2030.