DUI patrols planned this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting drug and alcohol DUI emphasis patrols Saturday April 20, from 4 p.m. through 2 a.m.

Representatives from the Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Stevens and Everett police departments, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol will be conducting high-visibility patrols throughout the county.

This weekend’s patrols coincide with “420” day, which is often referred to as slang in the cannabis culture for consuming cannabis and creates increased cannabis-oriented celebrations on April 20.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com