DUI patrols planned this weekend across Snohomish County

Coinciding with Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Saturday, May 4, from 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments will be doing high-visibility patrols throughout the county. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board will also be conducting bar enforcement.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be on hand to quickly process DUI drivers. The unit is a self-contained, 36-foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero. org and www.targetzero.com.