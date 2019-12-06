DUI patrols out this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, Lynnwood Police, Mountlake Terrace Police, Everett Police and Mill Creek Police will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county.

This event is part of the annual national “Night of a Thousand Stars” emphasis patrol to kick off the holiday season. Historically, Night of a Thousand Stars has been a nationwide event, the “stars” represented by officer and deputy badges patrolling the streets. Friday’s kickoff will include an awards ceremony to honor officers and civilians who have dedicated time and resources to help reach the goal of zero deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will be on hand to quickly process DUI drivers. The MIDU is a self-contained 36 foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state in support of law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.