DUI patrols in Everett area April 19-20 for Professional Bull Riders event

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, the Everett, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace police departments and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board will be doing high-visibility patrols and enforcement in Everett and the vicinity in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders event.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will be on hand to quickly process DUI drivers. The MIDU is a self-contained 36 foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state in support of law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found on our regional website www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com