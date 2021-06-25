Due to high fire danger, outdoor burn ban in effect until further notice

Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal on Thursday announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County that goes into effect Friday, June 25, 2021, at 8 a.m. This ban also applies to local municipalities as listed below.

This restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Recreational fires are less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure only. Recreational fires must be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 10-foot radius, must be monitored at all times, and must have a water source readily available (at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water).

This burn ban will be in effect until further notice. The cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace are also participating in this burn ban, and these restrictions will apply within their incorporated boundaries as well. For those residents living within the boundaries of another city or town not listed above, please check with your local fire department for current burning ban information.

All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until this ban is lifted. This ban will remain in effect until a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.

Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.