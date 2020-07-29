Due to COVID-19, two ferry routes to remain on one-boat weekend service until further notice

Because of a continued shortage of available crew during the COVID-19 pandemic, service on the Mukilteo/Clinton and Edmonds/Kingston ferry routes will remain on one-boat weekend service until further notice, Washington State Ferries says.

Those looking to travel on either route should plan ahead by checking Mukilteo/Clinton schedule and Edmonds/Kingston schedule and be prepared for long waits if driving onto a state ferry on the weekends. The No. 1 boat will be the only boat in service. Customers should consider traveling during non-peak times in the early mornings and later in the evening, and limiting non-essential travel.

Those who do sail during this time are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the duration of their trip, while those in the cabin should practice safe physical distancing, wash your hands and avoid traveling if you feel ill. Please be reminded that face coverings are required in all public spaces in the state of Washington.

You can view all travel alerts at the WSF Travel Bulletins page.