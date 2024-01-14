Due to cold weather, I-405, SR 167 toll lanes will be HOV only

The recent days of sub-freezing weather have affected portions of the tolling systems on SR 167 and I-405, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). To avoid charging tolls inconsistently, starting Sunday, Jan. 14 no tolls will be charged and the lanes will temporarily be HOV-only during tolled hours:

I-405: 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

SR 167: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day

The lanes will be open to all vehicles outside of those hours, though the toll rate signs on those roads may remain blank until the weather is consistently above freezing, WSDOT said.

Tolling remains in effect on the SR 520 bridge, Tacoma Narrows Bridge and in the SR 99 tunnel.

The temporary rules on I-405 and SR 167 will be reassessed as conditions improve.