Drug take-back box returns to MLT police department

As of Wednesday, Aug. 3, the drug take-back box at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department is available again to the public.
People can bring in unused prescription medications during business hours. Contents are destroyed.
Police request no liquids or syringes, and no use by adult family homes.
The police department is located at 23250 58th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.