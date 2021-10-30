Driver arrested for DUI after truck crashes into eye care clinic

A Mountlake Terrace man was arrested late Thursday night for suspected DUI after the white GMC Sierra pickup truck he was driving ran into the side of the Mountlake Terrace Eye Care clinic in the 23000 block 56th Avenue West.

The man said he had been driving northbound on 56th Avenue West when he attempted to turn into the location’s parking lot, although was not able to tell police what happened after that. Police also observed three small empty bottles of vodka in the truck’s front seat.

The driver was transported to Swedish Edmonds and cleared for booking before being booked into the Snohomish County Jail.