Drive-thru cold weather donation event for veterans Jan. 9 in Lynnwood

Hero’s Café, Homage Senior Services, American Red Cross and Lynnwood Senior Center are sponsoring a drive-thru cold weather donation event on Jan. 9 at Homage, located at 5026 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Cold weather gear including winter clothing, camping tarps and gift card donations will be accepted for distribution to low-income and unsheltered veterans. Suggested winter clothing donations include coats, hats, gloves, thermal underwear, neck warmers, scarves, warm socks and sweatshirts.

For those unable to attend the event, donations will additionally be accepted at Homage the week of Jan. 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. If you know of a veteran in need, send your information or referral to Gary Walderman at americanheroscafe@gmail.com