Drive-through ‘Trunk or Treat’ event in MLT Oct. 31

Espresso Break, the Mountlake Terrace Business Association and West Plaza will be handing out bagged candy on Halloween — from 3-6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 31 — in a modified drive-through “Trunk or Treat” event.

The event will take place on the back side of Espresso Break (23208 56th Ave. W.) to hand out candy as people drive by in the parking lot with their trick-or-treaters in their car. Community members who would like to donate candy can drop it off at Espresso Break.

Event sponsors will also be collecting donations for the Mountlake Terrace Concern For Neighbors Food Bank. All nonperishable food items or monetary donations will be delivered to the food bank on Monday, Nov. 2.