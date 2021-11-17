Drive-through food pantry scheduled for Saturday in MLT  

A food pantry pop-up is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 20 in the Mountlake Terrace Town Center. The event is sponsored by Volunteers of America Western Washington, with assistance from the City of Mountlake Terrace and other organizations.

The pop-up runs from 2 to 5 p.m. near the former Rogers Market on 57th Avenue West. Vehicle and pedestrian access is from 230th Street Southwest, and traffic exiting the event must turn right onto 232nd Street Southwest.

A similar pop-up was held in the same location in August 2020 and served roughly 129 households. Organizers are prepared for the potential to see more than twice that this weekend, with up to five boxes of food available per household.

“We are in a time when general holiday need has increased,” said David Jordan, project manager with VOAWW.

Traditionally, the holidays are a busy time for food banks. In addition, some households are being affected by the end of state and federal pandemic relief programs.

No documentation or eligibility requirements are needed to receive food. Cars may line up along the route starting at 1:30 p.m. Organizers will also offer home delivery to local place-bound residents in the 98043 ZIP code.

Organizers are seeking volunteers for a variety of shifts and positions. Those who wish to volunteer can sign up for the event here.

Additional sponsoring partners include Concern for Neighbors Food Bank, Cedarwood International Food Bank, Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, Edmonds College Food Pantry, Mountlake Terrace Backyard Poultry, South County Fire and Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

For more information, contact David Jordan at djordan@voaww.org, 206-713-3899.