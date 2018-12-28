Drive through downtown Seattle on Hwy 99? It’s closing Jan. 11

At 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, both directions of Highway 99 through downtown Seattle will close for three weeks so crews can realign the roadway into the new tunnel along the Seattle waterfront. If you drive through the area, time is running out to make plans to change your commute patterns during the month of January, the Washington State Department of Transportation says.

WSDOT expects traffic disruptions across Central Puget Sound, and suggests that drivers make alternative plans during the closure:

Shift your travel time to avoid the busiest times on the roadway.

Bike to work or school.

Start or join a carpool, or vanpool.

Telecommute.

Use transit.

When possible, work from home.

Postpone discretionary trips.

Take time off.