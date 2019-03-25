Drama production, discussion on teen suicide at MTHS March 27

A stage production and panel discussion concerning the topic of teen suicide will be presented at two times on Wednesday, March 27, at Mountlake Terrace High School. A 9:15 a.m. performance and discussion will be presented for students and staff of the school; a 7 p.m. performance and discussion is open to the general public.

Sleepwalk, by Emmy-winning American playwright William Mastrosimone, is a drama centered around the forces vying for attention and control in the mind of troubled teen Dillon. The MTHS performance will be presented by students in the school’s drama department.

Following the play performance, a panel of school staff, mental health professionals and MTHS students will lead a discussion about suicide, depression and ways to seek help for those contemplating self-harm.

The Washington State Thespians Association is encouraging Sleepwalk performances and post-play panel discussions to be scheduled at high schools around Washington state at no charge. The mission is to bring awareness to the issue of teen suicide and to help remove the stigma that may be associated with pursuing help from professional counselors.