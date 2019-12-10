Draft tree ordinance, labor agreements among items on Dec. 12 council agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will consider a wide range of agenda items during its Thursday, Dec. 12 work/study session. Among them:

– Review a draft tree ordinance and tree care policy

– Review the Terrace Brier Soccer Club field use agreement

– Review a proposal to purchase a prefabricated restroom for Ballinger Park

– Discussion the formation of a city Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission

– Review 2020 professional services agreements with the Johnston Group for federal lobbying services and Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs for state lobbying services

– Review a recommendation to appoint Rory Paine-Donovan to the City Planning Commission

– Review the Teamsters Local 763 2019-2021 labor agreement

– Review the Public Defender professional services agreement

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.