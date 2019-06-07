Dr. Gregory Jantz to speak on parenting at Calvary Fellowship workshop June 12

Best-selling author and mental health care pioneer Dr. Gregory Jantz will lead a parenting workshop based on his book Raising Boys By Design on Wednesday, June 12, at Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace. The free class begins at 7 p.m.

In the class, Dr. Jantz will explore what brain science and the Bible reveals about how to raise sons in a way that honors their unique personalities, talents and design.

Dr. Jantz, a pioneer in the holistic model of mental health care, has authored more than 37 books, appeared on CNN, FOX, ABC and CBS, and founded The Center – A Place for Hope, a treatment facility in Edmonds for those seeking help with addiction and psychiatric issues.

Calvary Fellowship is located at 23303 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.