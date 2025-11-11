Doyle now leads Ryan in Position 1 Mountlake Terrace City Council race

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Challenger Sam Doyle now holds a slim lead over incumbent Rick Ryan in the race for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1. According to updated general election results released Monday by the Snohomish County Elections Office, Doyle is ahead by 15 votes. She has received 2,663 votes (50.1%) to 2,648 (49.73%) for Ryan since vote tabulations began for the Nov. 4 election.

Monday marked the first time that Doyle has led in the race, although she has been steadily gaining on Ryan since Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 7, Doyle was just three votes behind, with 2,635 votes compared to 2,638 for Ryan.

The next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office website, in non-statewide races, “a machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates. A manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.”

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here.