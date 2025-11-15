Doyle maintains lead over Ryan in updated vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Challenger Sam Doyle maintained her lead over incumbent Rick Ryan in the race for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1, according to returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Nov. 14.
Doyle had 2,672 votes (50.06%) in Friday’s vote count, a 20-vote lead over Ryan, who had 2,652 votes (49.68%). Doyle led by 15 votes in the last count, released Nov. 10.
According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office website, in non-statewide races, a machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates. A manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.
The next vote count will be released at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.
You can see complete Snohomish County election results here.
With only 16 ballots rejected for signature issues and no ballots outstanding, the race has been won by Doyle barring a shocking revelation in the recount, even if all 16 signatures are corrected and were to go to Ryan.
It’s a shame MLT News chose to share a concession speech from Doyle on election night when the race was far too close to call. Hopefully a lesson learned for future reporting and an apology for the misstep.
Looking forward to the new year when we have a council person who actually does the job, like reading the provided materials in advance to be able to make informed votes at council meetings.
Congratulations to Councilperson Doyle on a well earned win.
Thanks for your feedback. We did run that statement — one of two we were provided depending on the race outcome. Clearly there were more votes to count and the statement didn’t reflect that. We updated the story at Sam’s request and always appreciate people making corrections.
