Doyle maintains lead over Ryan in updated vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Challenger Sam Doyle maintained her lead over incumbent Rick Ryan in the race for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1, according to returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Nov. 14.

Doyle had 2,672 votes (50.06%) in Friday’s vote count, a 20-vote lead over Ryan, who had 2,652 votes (49.68%). Doyle led by 15 votes in the last count, released Nov. 10.

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office website, in non-statewide races, a machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates. A manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.

“Whether or not a recount will be required will not be determined until election results are certified on Tuesday, Nov. 25,” said Snohomish County Elections Office spokesperson Sierra Cornelius. “Any voters who have outstanding signature challenges on their ballots have until Monday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. to resolve those issues so that their votes can be included in the final results.”

The next vote count will be released at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here.