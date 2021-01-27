Downed power lines on Hwy 99 cut power to 2,000 in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night

Approximately 2,000 customers in the Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace area were without power for a time Tuesday night after power lines fell onto the roadway in the 23400 block of Highway 99 around 6 p.m.

Both directions of the highway were closed in the area and Edmonds police detoured traffic while Snohomish County PUD crews cleaned up the fallen lines. “Operators were able to switch power around to get approximately 1,300 of those customers’ lights back on by about 7:15 p.m.,” PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said Wednesday morning. “We had to bring in a line crew to make the fixes last night and currently all customers have been restored.”

The cause was a large tree limb that came down into the wires, causing them to burn down and fall, Swaney said.