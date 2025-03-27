Dow Constantine hired as Sound Transit CEO

The Sound Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the choice of King County Executive Dow Constantine to serve as Sound Transit’s next CEO. Constantine’s start date will be April 1.

“For every large organization, time is money, and we don’t have time or money to waste delivering on the promise of a truly regional mass transit system,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair. “Dow can hit the ground running and intimately knows the inner workings of Sound Transit. He has proven his ability to oversee large organizations, run a major transit agency, and maintain crucial partnerships locally, regionally, and nationally that will be necessary to complete the central spine. Our economy and environment will benefit from the success of Dow and Sound Transit.”

The board’s action followed the recommendation of the board’s executive committee, which solicited input on priorities and reviewed 60 applicants from around the world, 15 of whom were interviewed. The final selection process included candidate interviews with multiple panels representing a wide range of regional interests.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next CEO of Sound Transit,” Constantine said. “Much of my service as an elected official has been devoted to building the world-class transit system our region has long needed and creating vibrant, transit-connected communities throughout Central Puget Sound. I can think of nothing I would rather do than lead this agency into the future, and I thank the board for their vote of confidence.”

Constantine was elected King County Executive in 2009 and is serving a fourth term. A former member of the King County Council and the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives, he is a three-time University of Washington alumnus, holding postgraduate degrees in law and urban planning.

According to a Sound Transit news release, Constantine has extensive experience leading large transit agencies, namely King County Metro, one of the largest agencies in the U.S., and an agency voted in 2018 as the Best Large Transit Agency in North America by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) – a nonprofit international association representing public and private sector organizations involved in public transit. In the wake of COVID, recession, inflation and workforce shortages that were holding back transit service, Constantine led Metro back to an era of growth, efficiency, strong ridership recovery, and a full workforce.

As member of the Sound Transit Board since 2006, Constantine has been intimately involved in the successes and challenges of the agency during an unprecedented period of growth. He led the 2014-2015 process to conceive of, draft and present Sound Transit 3 to voters, the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history. He led the 2014-2015 process to update the Long-Range Plan, adopt a system plan and ultimately conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters. His leadership led to passage of the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, Constantine’s initial term will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with two successive one-year renewals available at the board’s discretion through Dec. 31, 2028. His annual base salary will be $450,000.

Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue to serve as the acting CEO or as an advisor, as requested by Constantine, until May 2, 2025,