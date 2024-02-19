Dorothy Sittauer: Holy Rosary parishioner known for her remarkable spirit, deep faith and boundless love

Dorothy Ann Sittauer

Dorothy Ann Sittauer, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2024 surrounded by loving family after a brief illness. Dorothy was born on April 28, 1930 in Sykeston, North Dakota to John and Grace Lessner. She was the youngest of 7 children growing up on the family farm.

Dorothy met hometown boy, Raymond Sittauer after he was discharged from the Navy in 1946. They were married June 20th 1950 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Sykeston and enjoyed 64 years of marriage before Ray’s passing.

Ray and Dorothy followed several other family members to Edmonds, WA in 1957. At that time, they joined Holy Rosary Parish and became lifelong members. After owning several businesses in downtown Edmonds, they joined Bernard & Maude Bean at Edmonds Upholstery on 5th Ave South. For over 25 years Ray & Dorothy worked as a team together, with her stripping down furniture and Ray rebuilding it. Their boys joined in the fun by helping Ray deliver the finished product to satisfied customers. It was truly a family endeavor!

Dorothy’s remarkable spirit, deep faith, and boundless love touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a true giver in every sense, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Dorothy (also known as “St. Dorothy” to those who knew her) and Ray were devoted to their Catholic faith. Each morning started with daily mass followed by a trip to Edmonds Bakery for coffee and lively conversation with their many friends. Serving as president of the Holy Rosary Women’s Association for over 20 yrs and choir member for over 40 yrs, she led by example. Her generosity, passion for music, and skillful hands as a seamstress & quilter, enriched the lives of many.

Beyond her role as a beloved family member, Dorothy will be remembered for her kindness, grace, and her ability to listen to people. Her memory will continue to inspire acts of love and generosity for generations to come.

Dorothy is survived by her 6 children, Larry (Lynn), Steve (Teri), Jean (Fred), John (Dawn), Paul (Jennifer), David (Greta), 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also left behind is niece Dianne Allmaras and family of New Rockford ND, Beverly Stephens of Lynnwood, Neal Supplee, Mukilteo, Janice Renebaum, Kennewick, WA, Greg Douglas, Nebraska. She was pre-deceased by her husband Raymond in 2014, grandson Aaron Sittauer in 2022 as well as her 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Many thanks to Sunrise of Edmonds Assisted Living for taking such good care of Dorothy over the past 2 yrs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Rosary School Endowment, 630 7th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020 or St Vincent de Paul, PO Box 2269, Everett, WA 98213, honoring Dorothy’s lifelong commitment to helping others.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on February 23rd at Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds WA with the reciting of the rosary at 10:00am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30. A private committal service will be held at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. May she rest in peace, knowing she was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all. Please share memories with the family at www.becksfuneralhome.com.