Don’t push your luck: DUI emphasis patrols set for March 16-17

To coincide with St. Patrick’s Day, the Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday, March 16, from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Mountlake Terrace Police Department, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis, and the Washington State Patrol will be conducting high-visibility patrols throughout the county.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com