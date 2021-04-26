Donors needed immediately as blood shortage continues

Bloodworks Northwest has declared a “Code Red” alert due to the significantly low blood supply, affecting local hospitals and trauma centers across the Pacific Northwest over the last three weeks.
The near-empty shelves at Bloodworks hold less than a 24-hour supply, and there is a struggle to keep hospital inventories full. Due to this shortage, hospitals have been advised to conserve their on-site supplies for emergency needs.
According to Bloodworks:
- Donations are short 700 units a week compared to the need; 35,000 donors needed to fill open appointments by Memorial Day; 78,000 by Independence Day.
- A sustained increase in patient demand for blood, combined with low donor turnout, means only 85% of the blood needed by local patients is now available.
- There is no waiting period before giving blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
There is a donor center in Lynnwood where people can make appointments:
Lynnwood Center
19723 Highway 99, Suite F
Lynnwood, WA 98036
425-412-1000
