Donna Eines: Her handcrafted quilts were treasured by family and friends

Donna Charmaine Hanson Eines

Donna Eines, a cherished member of the Edmonds community passed away peacefully on January 8, 2025, at the age of 94. Born on August 1, 1930, in Seattle, she was the beloved daughter of Anne and Chris Hanson.

Donna met Ivar Eines while attending Pacific Lutheran College, and they married in 1950, enjoying 54 years together until Ivar’s passing in 2005. They built their permanent home in Edmonds in 1961, and lived there for 47 years, while raising their four children.

Donna’s life was marked by her deep love for quilting, a passion she pursued with dedication and artistry. Her handcrafted quilts, known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors, were treasured by family and friends alike. Beyond her quilting, Donna was an active participant in local quilting circles, and she treasured the lifelong friendships she made.

Donna is survived by her children Trina Eines Norsen and Eric Eines; grandchildren Andrew Norsen (Laura) and Erika Wiest (Brian); and great-grandchildren Lillyana and Owen Wiest. She was preceded in death by her husband Ivar, and two children, Brett and Kristine.

A memorial service to honor Donna’s life will be held on January 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach in Shoreline. Donna will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.