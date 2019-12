The 23-year-old scoreboards in the gyms at Mountlake Terrace High School are failing and need to be replaced as soon as possible.

The cost of a new system is $25,000. The Edmonds School District will pay half the cost, and the MTHS community, alumni, families and friends are invited to help raise the other $12,500. For more information and to donate, visit app.99pledges.com/fund/MTHSScoreboards.