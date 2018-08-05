Donations needed for Backpacks for Future Hawks

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is once again hosting a Backpacks for Future Hawks event on Aug. 22.

In preparation, the group is asking for donations of school supplies, including:

Color crayons (24 count)

Glue sticks

Scissors (Fiskar, pointed end)

Hand-held pencil sharpeners

#2 Pencils (24 count box)

Colored pencils (12 count)

Notebook paper (wide ruled)

Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

12” ruler (inches/centimeters)

Composition books (wide ruled)

Large pink erasers

Elmer’s school glue

Pencil case

Folders (with bottom pockets)

Donated items can be dropped off at Sound Community Bank (22807 44th Ave. W.), Cascade Elite Gymnastics (23101 56th Ave. W.), Espresso Break (23208 56th Ave. W.) and the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center (23000 Lakeview Dr.). Items should be dropped off by Aug. 21 so they are ready for the backpack stuffing event on Aug. 22.

Additionally, a monetary donation will be gladly accepted. A $30 donation will pay for the supplies needed for one backpack. Donations of any amount will be accepted and can be sent to P.O. Box 654 at the Mountlake Terrace post office, 23210 57th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

Last year, the MLTBA provided 225 backpacks full of supplies to 225 students in need. This year, their goal is 400.