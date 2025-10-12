Donate now to our $5,000 matching campaign and support local news

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Here’s a way to support your community news source. A generous local donor has offered an anonymous $5,000 match for donations to My Neighborhood News Network — My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — in conjunction with the screening of the documentary Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink at the Edmonds Theater in downtown Edmonds Saturday, Oct. 25.

All donations made through this link between now and Oct. 31 will be matched, up to $5,000. (Note that the $25 ticket price is for admission to the movie and is not part of the donor match.)

The community is invited to attend the Stripped for Parts screening, which is being co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the film will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A. Stripped for Parts describes how hedge funds took control of many legacy newspapers, sold off assets — including their buildings — and made severe cuts to newsrooms. In the past 20 years, 2,000 newspapers have closed across the U.S., creating news deserts and decimating the local news ecosystem.

The documentary was created by two-time Academy Award-nominated Producer/Director Rick Goldsmith. It showcases how the motive to make a profit deters efforts to save and rebuild local journalism.

“I am thrilled to announce that an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations up to $5,000 in conjunction with the Stripped for Parts screening,” said MNNN President and CEO Teresa Wippel. “All money raised will ensure we can continue to deliver daily local news you can trust — with no paywall — to South Snohomish County.”

Panelists for the event include:

Jody Brannon, manager of the Washington State University Murrow News Fellowship. A Seattle native, Brannon has held leadership roles across major digital news outlets and academia, emphasizing innovation. Holding a doctorate from the University of Maryland, she served on the board of the Online News Association for 10 years and is now vice president of the Western Washington Society for Professional Journalists chapter.

Alex Bruell, a writer, photographer and editor with a decade of experience as a daily and weekly newspaper journalist in Western Washington. Bruell recently left his role as editor of The Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber to pursue a freelance career.

Brenda Mann Harrison, president-elect, League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. Harrison is a member of the League of Women Voters of Washington Local News and Democracy Advocacy and Education Committee and serves as project coordinator of the League’s Media Literacy and News Education Project.

Jaime Méndez, co-founder of Se Habla Media. Méndez is a journalist who has worked on Spanish language news and information programs in the Seattle area for more than two decades and hosts the daily newscast @Jaime Mendez News on various social media platforms.

Michael Whitney, editor of the Snohomish County Tribune. Whitney has reported on Snohomish, Monroe and Everett issues with the weekly Tribune newpaper — a 125-year-old publication — since 2008, covering everything from city government to schools to food banks to regional economic growth.

Tickets are $25 general admission and can be purchased here. Additional donations to support My Neighborhood News Network are appreciated — and will be matched up to $5,000 through Oct 31. Learn more and donate at this link.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St. in Edmonds.