DOH launches interactive tool to connect people to Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program

The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program of Washington released an online tool to help people find their closest WIC clinic and apply for benefits, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health.

The new WIC Clinic Locator map showcases the more than 200 WIC clinics across the state and provides clinic addresses, phone numbers, and hours of operation. There’s also a new WIC Interest Form people can fill out online and submit to their clinic of choice, who will then contact applicants directly.

Health care providers and community-based organizations can also use the form to refer people to the WIC program.

“The WIC Clinic Locator tool is another important step the state of Washington is taking to modernize the WIC Program, and improve equitable access,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “We know that in our state, as well as nationally, about 50% of people on Medicaid who are also eligible for WIC benefits are not currently enrolled in the program. Our goal with this tool is to spread awareness of WIC, and remove as many barriers as possible.”

WIC provides monthly food benefits with an emphasis on healthy grocery items like milk, fruits, and vegetables. The program also assists with health screenings and referrals, nutritional education, and breast/chest-feeding support.

WIC is for people who are pregnant, recently delivered a baby, who are breast/chest-feeding, and infants and children under 5 years old. Dads, grandparents, foster parents, or other guardians may also apply for WIC for their children. In 2022, Washington’s WIC program served 195,655 people across the state.

