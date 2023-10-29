Dog-O-Ween draws ruff crowd to Brier’s Bobcat Park

The sun was out, the temperature was chilly, and everyone was smiling and having a howling good time today, as the annual Dog-O-Ween was held at Bobcat Park, 3140 236th St. S.W., in Brier.

The community drooled over this event, as evidenced by the full parking lot. Many people had to walk from blocks away. It was paws-itively packed.

Parks Board Member Ken Overstreet jokingly said that this was the 100th annual event. But when pressed for the right answer, he said 10 or 20 years. Board Member Karla Wood said, “Let’s say it’s the third one after COVID.” That’s 21 years in dog years.

The pooches paraded before judges, who decided on a grand-prize, second- and third-place winners, and honorable mentions.But really, all contestants were quite fetch-ing in their costumes.

As a treat, the park is open to good doggy boys and girls all weekend till closing on Sunday. Hey, that’s nothing to sniff at.

The Brier Volunteer Parks and Recreation Board organized today’s event, and the sponsors were Bowwow Fun Towne, the Snohomish Conservation District, Concern for Neighbors Food Bank, and Jason’s Java.

— Story and photos by David Carlos