Dog-O-Ween costume parade and contest Saturday in Brier

Costumes are for the dogs, and for people, this weekend during the City of Brier’s annual Dog-O-Ween costume event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in Bobcat Park, 3140 236th St. SW. It includes prizes, a costume parade and contest with judging at 3 p.m.

“We’re making Bobcat Park an off-leash park – for a day,” organizers said, noting that for the day it becomes “Bobdog Park.” Dogs will get to run free from 2-3 p.m. before the costume contest.

In addition to featuring dogs in costumes, people are also encouraged to dress up as well.

Event staff said that could even include “dogs dressed like people and/or people dressed like dogs,” and they “hope to see the park full of happy dogs!”

Saturday’s event also features a pet and people food drive to benefit the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.

The parking lot at Bobcat Park has a limited amount of space and additional parking is available along Brier Road and by Jason’s Java.

Dog-O-Ween was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. More than 40 dogs participated in the costume contest in 2019. Several pages of photos from previous years including many different dogs in costumes can be viewed here.