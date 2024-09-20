Do-si-do your way to Lynnwood for square dance lessons starting Sept. 24

The Lynnwood Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club in Lynnwood is sponsoring square dancing lessons on Tuesdays, starting Sept. 24.

The lessons run from 7:15-9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through February 2025. You can start on Tuesday, Sept. 24 or Tuesday, Oct. 1. The location is Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Your first lesson is free, and the whole series of 22 lessons is $160

The caller is Scott Coon, who is also an Elvis Impersonator. Organizers say: “You don’t have to dress fancy, you can have two left feet, you don’t have to bring a partner.”

If you have any questions, call Pat Worthey at 206-669-4328.