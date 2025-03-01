DNA testing focus of March 5 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting

DNA testing is the topic of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s general meeting Wednesday, March 5 in the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, in Heritage Park.

DNA testing can be a powerful tool for growing or validating your family tree, but what happens when you hit an unknown branch? Your shared DNA matches can help confirm family connections — but what if you don’t know much about that branch of your family or who your DNA matches are beyond your most distant known ancestor? How do you find meaningful matches when you don’t even know what you’re looking for?

Speaker Craig Gowens will introduce a counterintuitive but effective strategy: instead of focusing on who your matches share DNA with, focus on who they don’t match. By eliminating unrelated connections, you can narrow down a pool of matches that are more likely to belong to the unknown branch you’re researching. Whether you’re facing a brick wall in your research or just getting started with that unknown family line, this approach can help you uncover new leads.

This meeting is free and open to the public. The in-person meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the Wickers Building. Or you can participate via Zoom at 7 p.m. Get the link for the meeting at the society’s website.