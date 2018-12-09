DJ at Lynnwood-area tavern says he was assaulted for not immediately playing group’s music requests

A black disc jockey who was attacked at a Lynnwood-area tavern early Saturday during which racial slurs were used said he was apparently assaulted because he had not immediately played the heavy metal music requested by a group of white patrons, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Sunday.

As reported in our earlier story, the nine people arrested — all of whom are white — are under investigation for malicious harassment, assault, malicious mischief and DUI, said the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. In Washington, a hate crime comes under the malicious harassment state statutes.

The DJ, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said he was apparently assaulted because he had not immediately played the heavy metal music requested by a group of men who walked into the Rec Room Tavern at 149th and Highway 99, The Times reported.

The tavern is located in unincorporated Snohomish County between north Lynnwood and south Everett.

The DJ said he tried to accommodate the group, and he had put on his “prepare list” tunes by Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath.

“What, they couldn’t wait a minute and a half, two minutes? That’s all they had to wait to get to their music?” said the DJ. “For that they beat my ass, and called me a (N-word)?”

You can read more in The Times story here.