Dixie Lee (Douglas) Schamens: Life celebration Aug. 19 at Edmonds Lutheran Church

Dixie Lee (Douglas) Schamens, 82, died on Monday, July 16, 2018 at home in Lynnwood surrounded by family after an extended illness. Two life celebrations are scheduled: August 19, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds, WA and October 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ.

Dixie was born July 24, 1935 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of the late Donald Douglas and Leone (Burger) Douglas.

She was a teacher, housewife and mother. She married Maurice James Schamens of Tomah, WI in 1961. Maurie and Dixie were residents of Scottsdale, AZ for many years; they moved to Lynnwood in 2011. Dixie was a member of La Casa de Cristo Luther Church and affiliated with Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Her hobbies included reading, knitting, sewing and traveling as well as spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Michael Scott Schamens of Lynnwood, Kendra Lynn Fann of Seattle, Gregory Douglas Schamens and Jay Lawrence Schamens of Boise, ID; a sister, Donnette Gritzner of Tehachapi, CA; two grandsons, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PanCan.org. You may sign our online registry at http://life.wiredpen.com/dixie .

