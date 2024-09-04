Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to review strategic plan during Sept. 5 MLT council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Thursday, Sept. 5 meeting to receive a briefing regarding the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee’s strategic plan.

The plan will prioritize the work of staff and the DEI commission to align with the city council’s goals and community needs.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are as follows:

– A review and vote on the lease for the T-Mobile Wireless facility behind the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. If approved, the lease agreement will be extended an additional 25 years, ending Nov. 8, 2050.

– A proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month.

– A proclamation for Welcoming Week.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett