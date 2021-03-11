Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission uses listening sessions to gather ideas for better community engagement

The City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission held two listening sessions last week to gather ideas from community members and guide future efforts.

“We really were wanting to use these listening sessions as a tool to kind of help us formulate our work plan moving forward and formulate what some of our actionable goals are going to be,” Commission Chair Karissa Richards said after the meeting,

One of the main concerns participants raised consistently during the listening sessions was public involvement in city government. Several people mentioned that finding such information and understanding how to navigate next steps – from proposing changes to providing feedback to participating in ongoing discussions — was often difficult.

“Maybe a general confusion or people just kind of being unaware as far as like how city government things happen,” Richards said. “It seems like a lot of what the city does is not accessible…or not easily accessible to people.” Richards said she understood residents’ frustrations regarding how city processes work, and how policies are made and then enforced – having asked similar questions herself as a Mountlake Terrace resident. Now, as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner, she wants to help increase understanding.

During last week’s listening sessions, ideas were discussed about how the city can better engage residents in city government processes, including how to display them in an easy-to-understand format that would potentially be more helpful.

Simplifying the presentation of city information and how residents can participate could lead to more accessibility and equity for all residents, Richards said. “Especially if we’re looking for people to get involved in things, them not understanding is really a barrier preventing them from doing that,” she added.

Another suggestion the commission heard was removing possible language barriers that might inhibit residents who speak a primary language other than English from participating in city activities. An idea that was popular with several participants: Having signs around the city and in local parks welcoming people to Mountlake Terrace in several different languages as a way to encourage a sense of inclusion.

“We don’t need language to continue to be a barrier in a way that it currently is and has been in the past,” Richards said.

Listening session participants also commented on technological barriers to access and participation for events that are held virtually due to health guidelines and restrictions during the pandemic. Providing feedback and engaging with the community were much more difficult for those who might not have access to the technology used for online meetings, participants said.

As the commission considers accessibility issues, “we want to think about how we can remove barriers versus continuing to put barriers up for people to be involved or for their voices to be heard,” Richards said.

Exploring the possibility of holding a multicultural event or adding such a focus to current city events was also mentioned. Some participants said that while they personally enjoyed Tour de Terrace, in their experiences with friends it wasn’t always seen as welcoming or accessible to people of color.

One idea that was explored: “Maybe creating another event that is geared towards learning about these other cultures that we have in our city,” Richards said.

Another main take away from the event, according to Richards: “We are doing some things right as a city and that a majority of the people really have enjoyed the fact that we live in a diverse city and are appreciative that we are kind of now stepping up and putting more effort into continuing to fine-tune that culture.”

A mix of comments were provided about ideas for change or issues to be considered along with positive sentiments people felt about the community too. One resident said she enjoyed seeing more people out walking or doing outdoor activities throughout the last year during the pandemic – and was encouraged by the sense of community engagement and friendliness.

Many participants said they were proud of the city and efforts the commission was making, but felt that there is still room for growth and further improvements. “We do have a lot of residents of the city who do want to get involved, who do want to make it more of an equitable city and where we are inclusive of all,” Richards said. “And that’s not just of race or gender but also differently abled people as well.”

She said that commissioners appreciated the valuable comments heard throughout the listening sessions and having residents who were invested in the commission’s efforts.

“We’re just going to continue to look for ways that we can kind of address some of the issues that were brought up with our commission moving forward,” Richards said, “so we definitely have some work cut out for us, but I’m excited about what we’ve got going on.”

The commission may hold similar listening events in the future, but that hasn’t yet been decided. “Obviously a huge part of what our commission will hopefully be doing as we move forward is engaging with the community,” Richards said.

Last week’s events were a starting point for providing ongoing dialogue with the commission. “I recognize that it wasn’t necessarily maybe an easy space for people to voice their concerns and I’m very grateful that they did,” she said.

Commissioners encouraged people to attend their regular meetings – currently held virtually — to provide ideas and engaging in dialogue. Richards said even after the listening sessions she felt there were still more community voices missing from conversations and the commission would continue to explore how best to reach them. “We want to work on making sure that we are finding those people or the people who are underserved or vulnerable,” she said

At their next regular business meeting, commissioners will discuss what they learned from the listening sessions and how those issues may fall into the commission’s three subcommittees: policy, public outreach and education, and resources.

The commission holds regular business meetings on the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. Its next one is scheduled for March 17.

To listen to the March 17 meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (813 0437 9110) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (03 17 21).

