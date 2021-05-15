Diversity commission continues guest speaker series May 19 with Al’n Duong

Film and video producer Al’n Duong will be the guest speaker at the Wednesday, May 19 Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. The virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Duong is a Seattle-based Asian American producer working in the film and gaming industry, specializing in project development, film production, motion graphics, and video marketing. The DEI Commission has asked him to talk about DEI in media.

Duong had a passion for martial arts films and NBA basketball from a young age and began making backyard Kung Fu films in high school using home video cameras. He continued his education at the University of Washington, focusing on post-modern cinema and martial arts films. Having started out in the camera department before transitioning to producing, Duong brings a holistic knowledge in creative problem-solving and film set management – ensuring a productive, positive, and safe environment.

Learn more at his website.

