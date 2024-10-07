‘Dive into Kelp’ event Oct. 12 in Edmonds explores plant’s impact on marine environment

“Dive into Kelp: Exploring Edmonds’ Marine Environment” is the topic of a Saturday, Oct. 12 event at the Edmonds Library that explores the importance of kelp to the local marine ecosystems. This event provides options for families who want to attend.

Discover why kelp is so crucial and learn about the status of kelp beds in Edmonds through a series of fast-paced speaker rounds. Connect with scientists and kelp-enthusiasts who will be on hand to share their expertise and answer your questions.

There will also be kelp stories and crafts for kids ages 7-9, who can explore the special role of kelp through stories, crafts and hands-on activities.

The event is sponsored by the Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee (MRC),a service provided by Snohomish County Surface Water Management. The MRC’s goal is to understand, protect, and restore the marine and estuarine ecosystems of the county.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required; Visit shorturl.at/LzR8f