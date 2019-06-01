District students compete in annual Battle of Books

1 of 7

Nearly 100 students from 21 Edmonds School District elementary schools gathered at Mountlake Terrace Elementary Friday morning for the annual Battle of the Books, organized by district librarians.

According to Mountlake Terrace Elementary Librarian David Winkeljohn, who’s been spearheading the event for several years, librarians use a list of books from the Washington Library Association Sasquatch committee and the Pacific Northwest Library Association Young Readers Choice committee.

“We encourage students to read them, then in the spring, we ask questions about them,” Winkeljohn said. “The students form teams and the winning teams from each school compete with other schools at this district-wide event.”

During the event, students sit in tables in teams of four. Questions are asked, with the answers being titles of the books from the list. Students who answer the most correct get an engraved trophy and the winning school gets $100 award for the library.

This year’s winning team was The Schnoobknacks from Lynnwood’s Lynndale Elementary.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids and a great competition for the athletics of reading books,” he said.

— Photos by Julia Wiese