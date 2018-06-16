District officials ‘optimistic’ about Madrona situation after meeting with water district

1
0
A rendering of the completed building. (Image courtesy the Edmonds School District)

After two meetings with the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, officials with the Edmonds School District say additional progress has been made toward a resolution between the two entities.

“We are optimistic that an agreement can be reached in a timely manner,” district officials said in a statement.

An update is anticipated early next week.

A disagreement between the two entities about stormwater retention may mean that the new $49.25 million Madrona K-8 building will not be able to open in time for the start of the 2018-2019 school year. The Edmonds School District has a plan in place to move the school’s 650 students to the old Alderwood Middle School building in the fall if an agreement is not reached. Click here for previous coverage.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here