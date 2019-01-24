Dissolution of Fire District 1 goes to voters; ballots in mail the week

Ballots for the Feb. 12 special election to dissolve Snohomish County Fire District 1 are being mailed this week to voters in unincorporated South Snohomish County.

South County Fire now funds and provides all fire and emergency medical services in Fire District 1. Prop. 1 would dissolve the fire district and eliminate the expense of operating and managing Fire District 1 as a special purpose district which no longer serves the purpose for which it was created in 1945.

Prop. 1 will have no impact on fire and emergency medical services residents receive when they call 911. Fire District 1 ceased providing these services Oct. 1, 2017. That’s when voters created South County Fire as a regional fire authority, combining operations of Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department to more effectively and efficiently fund and deliver fire and emergency medical services. At that time, all Fire District 1 employees, trucks, equipment and stations transferred to South County Fire and continue to serve the region today.

More information is available at online at www.southsnofire.org/Prop1 or by contacting Public Information Officer Leslie Hynes, 425-551-1243.