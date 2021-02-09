Discussion of MLT utility discount program among items on Feb. 11 city council agenda

A discussion about city’s utility discount program for low-income senior and disabled residents is among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Feb. 11 work/study session agenda.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Review of Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission’s 2020 accomplishments and a 2021 work program discussion with commission

– Review of Engineering Service Department on-call work orders

– Discussion of the city’s poultry code

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (see below) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (02 11 21).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting

The complete agenda can be viewed here.