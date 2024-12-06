Discuss pulse-pounding mysteries with author Laura Dave Dec. 11

Sno-Isle Libraries is sponsoring an online conversation with bestselling author Laura Dave about her newest book, The Night We Lost Him, from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The story focuses on estranged siblings who discover their father has been keeping a secret for over 50 years, one that may have been fatal.

The death is ruled accidental, but Nora and her brother Sam have other ideas as they form an uneasy alliance to unravel the mystery of their father’s past and uncover a family secret that changes everything.

Dave is the author of several novels, including The Last Thing He Told Me and Eight Hundred Grapes. Her books have been translated into 38 languages. The Night We Lost Him and six of Dave’s other novels have been optioned for film and television.

This program is funded by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.