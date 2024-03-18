Discounted kids clothes at consignment sale in Lynnwood March 21-23

Popup sale organizers Just Between Friends is hosting a three-day consignment sale March 21-23, with kids clothes priced at 50-90% off retail prices, the organizers say. The event will be at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. Times and pricing specials vary by day.

The organization creates a retail-style marketplace where local families can browse gently used children’s clothing, maternity clothing, infant care items, kids furnishings, strollers and other family-related items.

The sale will also be hosting an early access day March 20 for first time parents/grandparents, teachers, military families and health care workers including first responders.

Learn more about the event here.