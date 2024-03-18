Discounted kids clothes at consignment sale in Lynnwood March 21-23

Popup sale organizers Just Between Friends is hosting a three-day consignment sale March 21-23, with kids clothes priced at 50-90% off retail prices, the organizers say. The event will be at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. Times and pricing specials vary by day.
The organization creates a retail-style marketplace where local families can browse gently used children’s clothing, maternity clothing, infant care items, kids furnishings, strollers and other family-related items.
The sale will also be hosting an early access day March 20 for first time parents/grandparents, teachers, military families and health care workers including first responders.
Learn more about the event here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.