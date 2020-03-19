Directory of Mountlake Terrace restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Publisher’s note: Here’s our roundup of restaurants — updated March 19, 2020 — that are offering take-out and/or delivery or are closed due to the statewide ban on in-store dining following the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have changes or additions to this list, please add to the comments below and we will update as soon as we can.
DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Open 9am-6pm; plenty of meat on hand
|Mountlake Terrace Local Food Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|44th Street Sliders
|21005 44TH AVE W
|Takeout and third party delivery
|AMORN THAI CUISINE
|22826 56TH AVE W
|(425) 749-8786
|Takeout by phone
|AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS
|22003 66TH AVE W #F
|(425) 672-0601
|Closed till further notice
|BANH MI BITES
|23601 56TH AVE W
|(360) 927-3510
|Closed till further notice
|BENTO TERIYAKI
|21919 66TH AVE W # H
|(425) 775-6988
|Takeout by phone and carryout; third party delivery
|CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY
|24007 56TH AVE W
|Closed till further notice
|COUNTRYSIDEDONUT LLC
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(206) 734-2862
|Open for to-go orders only
|DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT
|5602 232ND ST SW STE 106
|(425) 355-4488
|Closed till further notice
|FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
|21919 66TH AVE W STE G
|(425) 835-0703
|Order online or website
|GABRIEL’S FIRE
|5803 244TH ST SW
|(206) 330-6020
|Takeout by phone and carryout
|HEMLOCK STATE BREWING
|23601 56TH AVE W
|(206) 919-7934
|Growlers and Crowlers to go, open 3-8 pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
|MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(425) 771-5531
|Takeout by phone, website and carryout
|MAZATLAN RESTAURANT
|6003 244TH ST SW
|(425) 744-1525
|Takeout by phone, website and carryout
|O’HOULIES PUB
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(206) 818-5677
|Closed till further notice
|RINGERS PUB
|22803 44TH AVE W B-3
|(425) 771-6072
|To-go orders on food only but does not deliver. Menus are available on the bar’s Facebook page.
|SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 870-8314
|Open 10 am-6 pm, takeout only and accepting cards only (no cash)
|SORELLI PIZZA
|22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D
|(206) 941-2220
|Full menu is available for call-in, carry out and delivery services. Store hours have been changed through Sunday to 11:30 am to 7:30 pm. Third party delivery is available through Doordash, Ubereats and Grubhub.
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|22803 44TH AVE W
|(206) 318-4994
|No in-store seating. Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery.
|SUBWAY
|22726 44TH AVE W
|425-697-6957
|Takeout
|SUBWAY
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(206) 235-1352
|Takeout
|SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(206) 860-8552
|Takeout by phone and carryout
|TERIYAKI BOWL
|22003 66TH AVE W STE B
|(425) 869-3670
|Takeout by phone and carryout
|TIME OUT BURGERS
|5807 244TH ST SW
|(425) 672-5144
|Takeout; curbside pickup; third party delivery
Not technically MLT but BRIER Pizza is still open for take out and delivery (door dash for sure). Just ordered to help save my sanity on day 13 and finishing up the first half of a major work project.