Directory of Mountlake Terrace restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Publisher’s note: Here’s our roundup of restaurants — updated March 19, 2020 — that are offering take-out and/or delivery or are closed due to the statewide ban on in-store dining following the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have changes or additions to this list, please add to the comments below and we will update as soon as we can.

DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Open 9am-6pm; plenty of meat on hand