Directory of Mountlake Terrace restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Publisher’s note: Here’s our roundup of restaurants — updated March 19, 2020 — that are offering take-out and/or delivery or are closed due to the statewide ban on in-store dining following the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have changes or additions to this list, please add to the comments below and we will update as soon as we can.

DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Open 9am-6pm; plenty of meat on hand 

44th Street Sliders  21005 44TH AVE W    Takeout and third party delivery
AMORN THAI CUISINE  22826 56TH AVE W  (425) 749-8786  Takeout by phone 
AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS  22003 66TH AVE W #F  (425) 672-0601  Closed till further notice 
BANH MI BITES  23601 56TH AVE W  (360) 927-3510  Closed till further notice 
BENTO TERIYAKI  21919 66TH AVE W # H  (425) 775-6988  Takeout by phone and carryout; third party delivery 
CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY  24007 56TH AVE W    Closed till further notice 
COUNTRYSIDEDONUT  LLC  21919 66TH AVE W  (206) 734-2862  Open for to-go orders only 
DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT  5602 232ND ST SW STE 106  (425) 355-4488  Closed till further notice 
FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL  21919 66TH AVE W STE G  (425) 835-0703  Order online or website 
GABRIEL’S FIRE  5803 244TH ST SW  (206) 330-6020  Takeout by phone and carryout 
HEMLOCK STATE BREWING  23601 56TH AVE W  (206) 919-7934  Growlers and Crowlers to go, open 3-8 pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT  23202 57TH AVE W  (425) 771-5531  Takeout by phone, website and carryout 
MAZATLAN RESTAURANT  6003 244TH ST SW  (425) 744-1525  Takeout by phone, website and carryout 
O’HOULIES PUB  21919 66TH AVE W  (206) 818-5677  Closed till further notice 
RINGERS PUB  22803 44TH AVE W B-3  (425) 771-6072  To-go orders on food only but does not deliver. Menus are available on the bar’s Facebook page. 
SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY  5602 232ND ST SW  (425) 870-8314  Open 10 am-6 pm, takeout only and accepting cards only (no cash)
SORELLI PIZZA  22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D  (206) 941-2220  Full menu is available for call-in, carry out and delivery services. Store hours have been changed through Sunday to 11:30 am to 7:30 pm. Third party delivery is available through Doordash, Ubereats and Grubhub. 
STARBUCKS COFFEE  22803 44TH AVE W  (206) 318-4994  No in-store seating. Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery. 
SUBWAY  22726 44TH AVE W  425-697-6957  Takeout 
SUBWAY  21919 66TH AVE W  (206) 235-1352  Takeout 
SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC  23202 57TH AVE W  (206) 860-8552  Takeout by phone and carryout 
TERIYAKI BOWL  22003 66TH AVE W STE B  (425) 869-3670  Takeout by phone and carryout 
TIME OUT BURGERS  5807 244TH ST SW  (425) 672-5144  Takeout; curbside pickup; third party delivery 

 

  1. Not technically MLT but BRIER Pizza is still open for take out and delivery (door dash for sure). Just ordered to help save my sanity on day 13 and finishing up the first half of a major work project.

