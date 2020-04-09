Directory of churches live-streaming Easter Sunday services

Churches around the world are preparing for the most significant holiday on the Christian calendar: Easter Sunday. Local church members, attendees and visitors will have to celebrate Easter with their fellow congregationalists via the web as state-mandated restrictions on gatherings have put a stop to in-person church services.

Here’s a listing of churches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace that will be live-streaming Easter services this weekend. If we missed a church service, please let us know in the comments below and we will add it to the list.

Alderwood Community Church, Lynnwood

alderwood.cc/

A New Day Church, Lynnwood

anewdaychurch.com

Brookview Church, Brier

www.brookviewchurch.com

Calvary Fellowship, Mountlake Terrace

calvaryfellowship.org

Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, Lynnwood

iamforgiven.com

Community Christian Fellowship, Edmonds

www.ccfedmonds.org

Creekside Church, Lynnwood

thecreeksidechurch.org

Edgewood Baptist Church, Edmonds

ebc-edmonds.org

Edmonds Lutheran Church

Via Facebook Live

Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Lynnwood

http://www.gsbchurch.com

Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds

www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

Holy Trinity, Edmonds

holytrinityedmonds.com

Life Church NW, Mountlake Terrace

www.lifechurchnw.com

Lynnwood Reformed Church, Lynnwood

www.lynnwoodreformed.org

Maple Park Church, Lynnwood

www.maplepark.church

Mill Creek Foursquare Church, Lynnwood

www.mc4s.org

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church, Mountlake Terrace

mltcc.org

Mosaic Community Church North, Edmonds

north.mosaic.family

New Beginnings Church, Lynnwood

nbc4me.org

Northlake Christian Church, Lynnwood

www.northlakecc.org

Northside Church, Lynnwood

northside-church.com

North Sound Church, Edmonds

northsoundchurch.com

NW Church, Lynnwood

www.nwchurch.com

Open Door Baptist Church, Lynnwood

opendoorbaptist.com

Redeemer Church, Lynnwood

redeemerlynnwood.com

Refuge Church, Lynnwood

findrefuge.com

Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Mountlake Terrace

stpxparish.com

Saint Thomas More Parish, Edmonds

www.stmp.org

Silver Creek Family Church, Lynnwood

silvercreekfamily.org

Sound City Bible Church, Lynnwood

www.soundcitybiblechurch.com

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Edmonds

via Facebook Live

St.Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, Edmonds

www.sthildastpatrick.org/

Terrace Foursquare Church, Mountlake Terrace

www.terracefoursquare.org

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, Mountlake Terrace

www.terraceview.org

The Image Church, Lynnwood

theimagechurch.org

Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood

www.trinitylutheranchurch.com

Westgate Chapel, Edmonds

www.westgatechapel.com