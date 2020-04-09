Directory of churches live-streaming Easter Sunday services

Posted: April 8, 2020 18

Churches around the world are preparing for the most significant holiday on the Christian calendar: Easter Sunday. Local church members, attendees and visitors will have to celebrate Easter with their fellow congregationalists via the web as state-mandated restrictions on gatherings have put a stop to in-person church services. 

Here’s a listing of churches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace that will be live-streaming Easter services this weekend. If we missed a church service, please let us know in the comments below and we will add it to the list.

Alderwood Community Church, Lynnwood
alderwood.cc/

A New Day Church, Lynnwood
anewdaychurch.com 

Brookview Church, Brier
www.brookviewchurch.com 

Calvary Fellowship, Mountlake Terrace
calvaryfellowship.org 

Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, Lynnwood
iamforgiven.com

Community Christian Fellowship, Edmonds
www.ccfedmonds.org

Creekside Church, Lynnwood
thecreeksidechurch.org

Edgewood Baptist Church, Edmonds
ebc-edmonds.org

Edmonds Lutheran Church
Via Facebook Live

Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Lynnwood
http://www.gsbchurch.com

Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds
www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

Holy Trinity, Edmonds
holytrinityedmonds.com 

Life Church NW, Mountlake Terrace
www.lifechurchnw.com 

Lynnwood Reformed Church, Lynnwood
www.lynnwoodreformed.org

Maple Park Church, Lynnwood
www.maplepark.church 

Mill Creek Foursquare Church, Lynnwood
www.mc4s.org

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church, Mountlake Terrace
mltcc.org

Mosaic Community Church North, Edmonds
north.mosaic.family 

New Beginnings Church, Lynnwood
nbc4me.org

Northlake Christian Church, Lynnwood
www.northlakecc.org 

Northside Church, Lynnwood
northside-church.com

North Sound Church, Edmonds
northsoundchurch.com

NW Church, Lynnwood
www.nwchurch.com

Open Door Baptist Church, Lynnwood
opendoorbaptist.com 

Redeemer Church, Lynnwood
redeemerlynnwood.com 

Refuge Church, Lynnwood
findrefuge.com

Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Mountlake Terrace
stpxparish.com

Saint Thomas More Parish, Edmonds
www.stmp.org 

Silver Creek Family Church, Lynnwood
silvercreekfamily.org

Sound City Bible Church, Lynnwood
www.soundcitybiblechurch.com

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Edmonds
via Facebook Live

St.Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, Edmonds
www.sthildastpatrick.org/

Terrace Foursquare Church, Mountlake Terrace
www.terracefoursquare.org

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, Mountlake Terrace
www.terraceview.org 

The Image Church, Lynnwood
theimagechurch.org

Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood
www.trinitylutheranchurch.com

Westgate Chapel, Edmonds
www.westgatechapel.com 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME